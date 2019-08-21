|
William J. Snyder, age 96, residing at Parkside in North East, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Erie on March 9, 1923, son of the late John and Lavina Snyder.
William first worked for General Electric before moving to the Seattle, Washington area. In Seattle, he worked as a welder, and then a building inspector until his retirement. William was a life member of Verity Lodge #59 F & A M in Washington and attended North East Lodge #399 F & A M. He was an active Shriner for many years. William was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. He participated in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and was the recipient of two bronze stars. William also loved to hunt and fish and travel with his wife.
William was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Arlene Snyder, and nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Masonic Service there at 6 p.m. conducted by North East Lodge #399 F & A M. The Funeral Service will follow at 6:15 p.m. conducted by Rev. David Roach. Private interment will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Cleveland, 724 Coralberry Lane, Madison, OH 44057.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019