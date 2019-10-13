|
|
May 9, 1925 - September 11, 2019
William J. Steinbaugh, Sr., 94, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on September 11, 2019. Bill was born in Erie, Pa., on May 9, 1925, a son of Jack and Agnes Steinbaugh.
He proudly attended St. Patrick Elementary School and dearly loved St. Patrick Church, where he served as an altar boy. To this day, he had pictures of the beautiful Stations of the Cross from St. Pat's prominently displayed in his home. Bill attended the "Old East High School" and then headed off to a "Life at Sea" as a member of the Merchant Marines.
Bill served as a Merchant Marine in World War II and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy following the war. He achieved Chief Engineer Licensure and went on to work as Chief Engineer on the iron ore ships for the Bethlehem Steel Company on the Great Lakes. From there he progressed to Chief Engineer on oil tankers traversing the oceans on the SS. Transglobe. "He kept the ships running!"
In 1949, Bill married "Betty" Jane Elizabeth McNerney. At the time of Betty's passing in 1971 they had been married for 22 years and raised four children. Bill retired in 1974 and relocated to Tampa, Florida, where he started a new career as an engineer for the City of Tampa. There he met his current wife, Marla Steinbaugh, to whom he was married for 42 years. In the late 80s Bill again "retired" and traveled the world with Marla, polka dancing everywhere!
Finally, Bill and Marla moved to Las Vegas in the late 90s to start another new adventure! Bill was an active member of every Catholic church he belonged to. He served as an usher, bingo manager and Meals on Wheels volunteer. He helped out wherever he could. Bill was also an active member of the Merchant Marine High Rollers in Las Vegas. He served as treasurer of the group for many years and an article was written about his life and published in Link Magazine, the official record of Sun City Summerlin, Las Vegas.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty, and two brothers, Jack and Ray.
Survivors include his wife, Marla Steinbaugh of Las Vegas, his brother, Jim Steinbaugh (Violet) of Erie as well as his children. They include Jane Steinbaugh Hynes (Jim) of Fairview, William J. Steinbaugh (Lu) of Erie and Bonita Springs Florida, Eleanor (Bleu) Steinbaugh of Erie , Robert Steinbaugh, St. Petersburg, Florida, Carl Clary, Clarksville, Tennessee, Paul Clary, and Tonya Freundlich (Craig) Las Vegas, Nevada. Eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive, as do many nieces and nephews.
Services were held on September 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church with internment at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nevada. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to: Honor Flight Southern Nevada, 2190 E. Pebble Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas, Nevada 89123, http://honorflightsouthernnevada.org, or The Flagship Niagara League, 150 East Front Street, Erie, PA 16507, www.flagshipniagara.org.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019