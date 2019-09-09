|
William J. Wagner, Sr., 82, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Sarah Reed Retirement Center following a brief illness. He was born in Erie on December 13, 1936, a son of the late John W. and Isabel E. Harris Wagner.
William worked at Lovell Mfg. Co., G.E., and Griffin Mfg. Co., and most recently worked as a truck driver and laborer with the City of Erie Streets Department for over 25 years before retiring in 1992. He was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church and the Siebenbuerger Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois J. Wolfe Wagner, and one son, Raymond Wagner.
Survivors include one son, William J. Wagner, Jr. and his wife, Sherry, of Erie; one daughter, Lois Varner and her husband, Jim, of Erie; four grandchildren, Danny Wagner, Amanda Johnson (Josh), Randy Vroman (Ari), and Nathan Vroman; four great-grandchildren, Trista, Lexa, Ava and Evelyn; and his second "daughter", Lisa Covel of Erie.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
