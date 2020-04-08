|
William J. "Wink" O'Brien, age 70, of Lawrence Park, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, April 6, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on May 19, 1949, son of the late William J. and Jeanne C. O'Brien.
Wink was a 1967 graduate of General McLane High School. He received an Associate's Degree from Paul Smith's College in Lake Placid, N.Y. He first was a manager of Pondersosa Restaurants in Erie and Meadville, and then was in car sales for over 30 years with Gary Miller Dodge. Following his retirement, he drove school bus for the General McLane School District. Wink loved boating and was a member of the Presque Isle Yacht Club and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a life member of the St. Francis Usher's Club in McKean. Wink served on the McKean Borough and was previously a member of the McKean Hose Company.
Wink is survived by his wife of 34 years, Peggy O'Brien; one daughter, Sara O'Brien of McKean; one son, William "Billy" O'Brien, III of Lawrence Park; and one brother, Dr. Guy O'Brien (Marjory) of Fairview. He is further survived by one sister-in-law, Sally Ruff (Ray) of Summit; two nephews, Rick Rutkowski (Kristin) and their children, Maggie and Grace of Edinboro, and Liam O'Brien of Fairview; and niece-in-law, Erika Rutkowski and her children, Abby and Adam of Millcreek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Jim Rutkowski.
Wink's family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Carvelli, Dr. David Seastone, and the staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for their kindness and compassion.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A private interment will be held at Dunn Valley Cemetery in McKean. A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean United Methodist Church, 5041 N. Main Street, McKean, PA 16426.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 8, 2020