William James Filutze
William James Filutze, 49, of Salisbury, Md., passed away on July 29, 2020. Bill was born February 22, 1971, in Erie, Pa.

He graduated from Fairview High School and afterwards joined the US Army, where he was awarded the Kuwait Liberation Medal for his service in Operation Desert Storm.

William was a gifted artist, and upon returning home from his service in the Army, he attended Edinboro University where he majored in art. William worked as a painter and provided maintenance for several establishments in Ocean City and Salisbury, Md.

Bill was a sensitive soul who loved animals, was a loyal friend, and was passionate about his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia L. Filutze and his beloved Nonna and Papa, Gilda and Louis Kulczyske.

Bill is survived by two sons, Alexander of Salisbury, N.C., and Ethan of Salisbury, Md. He is also survived by his wife of 23 years, Patricia A. Filutze, his father, Patrick J. Filutze and his fiancée Deborah Pieper of Erie, Pa., a brother, Dr. John Filutze and a nephew, Dominic, of Perry, Ohio. Also surviving him are his mother and father-in-law Carol and John Burke of Willards, Md., and brothers-in-law John Burke of Willards, Md. and Daniel Burke and his fiancée, Sarah Watson of Delmar, Md., and their children Alanna and Corbin, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service will be held with interment in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Eastern Shore in Hurlock, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
