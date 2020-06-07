William Jim MacJ. MacArthur
1945 - 2020
William "Jim" "Mac" J. MacArthur, of Erie, passed away at home, on June 2, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1945, the son of the late Thelma and William E. MacArthur.

Jim was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School class of 1964 and Edinboro University. Jim's first and probably favorite job was working for Koehler Beer; he then went on after graduation to teach for the Erie School District. He was owner of MacArthur's Country Kitchens. After that he was in sales at Poplar White, and in his retirement he worked providing transportation for Pyramid Health Care.

Jim served in Vietnam from 1969-1970 receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Bronze Star. He had many hobbies. He loved going to hunting camp, bowling and watching sports, especially the Pirates, Nascar, and the Browns. Golfing was probably his favorite sport to play. Some of his happiest moments were going to the see the Masters with his sons and his hole in one! "Grandpa Jim" was very proud of his six grandchildren and all of their accomplishments as well.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Jeanne Holmes.

He is survived by his daughter, Erin (Samuel) Mehler of Millcreek, as well as two sons, Doug (Andrea) MacArthur of Millcreek and Derek (Jennifer) MacArthur of Erie, aand his brother, Jack (Audrey) MacArthur of Summit. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Madison, Olivia, Maxwell, Dominic, Isabella, and Chandler, along with many nieces and nephews. Finally, he is survived by his previous wife, Patricia MacArthur of Erie.

The family would also like to express gratitude to the late Father Pete, Joe Tarquinio, Frank Hallman, and The Maria House project for all the support they gave to Jim in his time of need. Memorials may be made to The Maria House Project, 1218 French St. (#7), Erie, PA 16501, or online at mariahouseproject.org.

Due to the current pandemic, the service was private. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
