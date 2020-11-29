1/1
William Jody Dickson
1970 - 2020
William "Jody" Dickson, age 50, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He was born in Erie on April 7, 1970, son of Thomas Anthony Dickson (Emily) and Karen J. Eller Baker (Fred).

Jody attended Academy High School and was a long time employee at Country Fair until he recently started working at Dollar Tree. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, watching professional wrestling and football.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by an older brother, Jeffrey Dickson (Shawna); an older sister, Cheri Niles (Kevin Webster); a younger sister, Tiffany Ricord; his best friend, Bill Englehart; and several nieces and nephews.

Services and interment at Erie County Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
