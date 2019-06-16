|
William "Bill" J. Lewis, age 58, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.
He was born on October 23, 1960, in Erie, the son of the late William T. Lewis and Joyce A. Lewis of Millcreek.
Bill was a 1978 graduate of McDowell High School and he also attended the Rosedale Technical Institute for automotive technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1983 and was stationed in Germany as a tank driver. He was also a graduate of the Army Armor Center.
He was employed at Tires for Less, St. Vincent Hospital, Modern Tool, and other companies.
He was a member of the AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics), and Eagles Thermal GR/c Club (radio control airplanes).
He enjoyed playing hockey for the Erie Midgets, and was an avid radio control airplane builder and flyer. He also enjoyed playing baseball with MYAA.
Besides his mother, he is survived by one daughter Miranda Quillen (Earl) of Harborcreek, two granddaughters Serenity and Avery Quillen, one sister Kathleen Costley of South Carolina, one brother Michael Thomas Lewis (Evonne) of Erie, one niece and one nephew.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of prayers at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019