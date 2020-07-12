1/
William Joseph Benoit
1934 - 2020
Loving Husband and Father

William Joseph Benoit, age 85, of Edinboro, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa., son of the late William John and Marie Elizabeth Benoit.

He was a 1952 graduate from Brentwood High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954. He received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Edinboro State College. He also studied at the Universities of Buffalo and Akron.

He taught art and served as a high school guidance counselor. He retired from Edinboro University after being in admissions and career counseling and placement offices after 24 years.

Mr. Benoit was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Doris Jean (Frey) Benoit, who passed away March 18, 1998. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister Eileen Walker.

Survivors include a daughter Michelle L. Abegg and her husband Frederick of Coraopolis, Pa.; a son William N. Benoit and his wife Martha of Edinboro; three grandchildren Phillip and Nicholas Abegg and Kylie Carhart and her husband Zachary; sister Marie Vickers; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie. A private interment and burial service was held at Edinboro cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville Street, Edinboro, PA 16412 or to the PA Keystone Chapter, M.S. Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or to the charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
