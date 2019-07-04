|
|
William Joseph Cross, 78, of Girard, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
Joe was born November 17, 1940, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Charles F. and Frances (Reeves) Cross.
He graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1958. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Germany for three years. He served with the Air Police, and upon his discharge, returned to Girard. Joe married his first wife Linda (Hossmann) on October 20, 1962. They moved to Los Angeles where he went to work for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). As a police officer, Joe worked various positions throughout the city. He retired at the rank of Sergeant in 1993. While employed, he continued his education at Moorpark College in Ventura County, where he earned an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement. Following his 30 year career with the LAPD, he retired and returned to this area, living in West Springfield. After retirement, Joe decided to go back to work. He was employed by the Northwestern School District and worked both as a school bus driver and dispatcher—jobs he truly enjoyed.
He was a member of Girard American Legion Post # 494 and a member of the LAPD Retirees Association.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda in 2004, and a daughter, Marsha A. Cross in 2015.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Ellen, whom he married in Las Vegas, Nev., on September 25, 2008; his daughter, Michelle L. Shipe (Jonas) of Saugus, Calif.; sons, Mark E. Cross (Suzette) of Girard and Michael C. Cross of Stuttgart, Germany; stepdaughter, Lisa D. Baldwin (William); stepson, Kevin S. Smith, both of Lake City; and one brother, James F. Cross (Mary Lane) of Girard. He is further survived by fourteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girard American Legion Post # 494, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 4, 2019