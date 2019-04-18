|
|
William L. "Bill" Hendrickson, 73, of Sinclairville, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly, at 4:41 p.m., on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the emergency room of UPMC Chautauqua.
An area resident for most of his life, he was ON born June 20, 1945, in Sheridan, N.Y., a son of the late Merle and Grace DeGolier Hendrickson.
For over 20 years, he was employed as a truck driver for U.S. Bulk Transport, Inc. in Erie, Pa. In earlier years, he had owned and operated a dairy farm for several years.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Sandra A. John Hendrickson whom he married July 30, 1966, three children, William L. (Crystal) Hendrickson, Jr. of Stockton, N.Y., Melinda Jaquish of Kennedy, N.Y., and Danielle (Scott) Green of Ellington, N.Y., nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two brothers, and three sisters.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jonathon Jaquish.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will not be observed.
Memorials may be made to the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Rd., Jamestown, NY 14701.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2019