William L. "Butch" O'Baker, Jr., age 72, of Erie, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. He was born in Cumberland, MD, June 3, 1947, son of the late William L, Sr. and Margaret Perry O'Baker.
Butch attended Fairview High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy in Vietnam. He was owner and operator of O'Baker Towing and Salvage. He enjoyed fishing and worked as an auto dealer especially fond of antique cars. Butch was described as a real "wheeler dealer."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith O'Baker in 2017 and an uncle, Ed Perry.
Butch is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Boyd O'Baker; his sons William O'Baker, III, (Sara) and Paul O'Baker (Ann), both of Fairview; his brother, Brad O'Baker, od Millcreek and his grandchildren, Christopher Berry Hubbard, Austin William O'Baker, Autumn Julia O'Baker, Max, O'Baker, Isaac O'Baker and Noah O'Baker. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4 until 7 and Tuesday, June 18th from 10 until the time of service at 11. Burial will follow in Sterrettania Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019