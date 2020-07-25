William L. English, age 79, formerly of Springfield Township, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Manchester Commons.
He was born on May 2, 1941, a son of the late William D. and Harriett (Ward) English.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army in 1961 and served with Alpha Company, 65th Engineer Battalion as a heavy equipment operator. He served in Hawaii at Schofield Barracks and received the Good Conduct Medal. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to the area and began employment at Parker-White Metal (now PHB), and later for the Local #603 Union as a concrete finisher. William later became a self-employed building and construction contractor and was instrumental in building the Girard McDonald's. Upon his retirement he built cars for individuals in the area and operated his own restoration shop on 6N in Albion.
According to his granddaughter Morgan, she knew he was not feeling well if he was not being funny or sarcastic.
He was a member of the Fairview American Legion Post #742 and the Springfield VFW Post #4965. William loved fishing on many local streams and also his terrier, "Honey."
William is survived by his daughter, Tabitha English of Lake City; sons, William "Bill" English and Christopher J. English, both of Girard; a brother, David English of Andover, Ohio; and a sister, Phyllis; his grandchildren, Morgan Pataky and Jenna Williams; his great-grandson, Bryson Snow; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William D. English; and stepmother, Harriett (Ward) English.
Burial will take place with full military honors in Springfield Cemetery.
Friends may call on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ed Huntley officiating. CDC guidelines will be observed.
Memorials are suggested to the Liberty House, 550 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16502.
