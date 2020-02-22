|
William L. "Bill" "Billy" "Griff" Griffith, age 61, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Frederick W. and Dorothy McGrath Griffith.
Bill worked for GTE Directories and spent most of his working years in the auto industry, most recently with Rick Weaver Buick, GMC, where he was treated like family.
He was a former member of St. Luke's Church, and a member of many social clubs, most recently the Knights of St. George.
He enjoyed home remodeling, shopping, cooking, and baking. Bill would become a DJ of music and grill master at many events with friends, neighbors, and family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Arthur Hull, one brother James Griffith, one daughter Breanna Griffith, and an infant son.
Bill was hardworking and a devoted family man.
He is survived by his beloved wife Francoise "Fran" C. Hull Griffith, where they just celebrated their 41st Wedding Anniversary on Valentine's Day, his children Bryan Myers (fiancé Jennifer Ramsey) of Arkansas, and Justin Griffith, Sr. (Dawn) of Millcreek Township, brothers Fred Griffith (Mari) and John Griffith (Kathy), brother-in-law and sister-in-law Philip and Jane Hull, his mother-in-law Monique Ferrara, grandchildren Destiney Schleicher, Justin Griffith, Jr., Lakyn Myers, Mason Griffith, and Jayla Norton, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service there at 6:00 p.m., conducted by the Rev. John Detisch. Private interment will be held.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 22, 2020