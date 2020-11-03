William Lee Ettison, age 50, of Erie, was born on July 17, 1970 to Neda Faye Williams in Erie, Pa.
William, known as Punkin to all, transitioned from this earth on October 27, 2020 from injuries sustained in a terrible motorcycle accident a few weeks prior. He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Neda Faye Williams, and his paternal grandparents, Christopher and Ruth Williams.
William is survived by his children, Kayla, Audryanna, Justin, Khadijah, Julius, Da'Zhae, Mallory, Maliah, Uriah, Jayden, Symphony, William Jr., Elijah and Nyla Fae. He is further survived by his sisters, Stacey Crockett-Ettison and Tracey Hill (Kyel), and his brothers, Yaphet Ettison and Marcal Ettison, along with his grandchildren and special companion, LaTarcia Daniels.
William graduated from Tech Memorial High School and then went to trade school, becoming a licensed mechanic. He had a successful pressure washing company. William was passionate about his motorcycles and fixing vehicles. His hobbies were fishing, music and traveling. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. To know him was to love him! God brought his son home to be with his mother. His love is everlasting!
Following all current Covid-19 guidelines, visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Erie Church of Christ, 2317 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. Family and friends may also attend virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
Burial will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Burial will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.

