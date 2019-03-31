|
October 9, 1939 to March 16, 2019
William "Bill" Morley was born on October 9, 1939, in Cranesville, Pa. He was the son of Mary Frances (Young) and Clarence Morley. He passed on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Bill attended Albion High School, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He graduated in the Class of 1958 and went into the U.S. Army, stationed in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon discharge from the armed forces, he moved to California and attended Compton College and Cal State University of Long Beach, where he graduated with a degree in Accounting. He held several accountant positions, in the then growing cable television industry, before buying a truck and becoming an owner operator. He married (divorced) and had two daughters, Lorraine and Jennifer.
In 1990, Bill moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he later retired. An avid golfer, he enjoyed playing year-round in the warm weather and socializing with his golf buddies.
Bill Morley was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Karl Morley, and his daughter Jennifer Morley.
He is survived by his daughter Lorraine De La Parra (Luis), grandchildren Jacob and Daniela De La Parra, ex-wife Edvige Morley, brothers John Morley (Joy) and Richard Morley (Rosa), and his sister Mary Salisbury, as well as, many nieces, nephews and their children.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019