William M. "Bill" Hilbert, Sr., age 83, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Erie, on September 23, 1936, a son of the late Joseph M. "Tex" and Mary E. (McKenna) Hilbert.
Bill graduated from Cathedral Prep and attended Penn State Behrend. He was a longtime member of St. George Church. Bill was the former president, CEO and chairman of the board at PHB Inc., and the former Chairman of the board at Reddog Industries.
Additionally, Bill was Chairman of the board of St. Vincent Health Center Board of Trustees, The Erie Community Foundation and a Board member of Eriez Magnetics.
He was honored by Pope John Paul II in 1996 with the title "Knight of St. Gregory." In 1999, he was honored by Gannon University with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.
Bill was a member of Kahkwa Club, Erie Club and The Erie Yacht Club.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. John J. "Tex" Hilbert.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Martha M. (Wurst) Hilbert; four children, William M. "Bill" Hilbert, Jr. his wife Becky, Kathie Hilbert-Hickey her husband Brian, John Hilbert Sr., his wife Nancy and Joseph Hilbert; seven grandchildren, Catherine Duncan her husband Cody, William M. Hilbert III his wife Helena, Garrett Hickey his wife Emily, Erin Kelly her husband Shane, John Hilbert Jr., Timothy Hilbert and Olivia Hilbert; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Duncan, William M. "Beau" Hilbert, IV and John Duncan; and three sisters, Sr. Phyllis Hilbert SSJ, Midge Hilbert Klebes and Patricia Todd her husband Banis. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St. Entombment will be private, at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Bill had many favorite charities, in lieu of flowers, please give to a . Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2019