Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
William M. Diehl


1944 - 2020
William M. Diehl Obituary
William M. Diehl, 75, of Girard, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a fall at his home.

He was born August 31, 1944, in Erie, a son of Alice F. (Mensing) Diehl of Girard and the late Mondell J. Diehl.

Bill graduated from McDowell High School in 1962. Following high school, he went to work at Parker White Metal (now PHB Die Cast), where he worked for over 30 years in the maintenance department, retiring in 2009 as an Electrician Maintenance man.

He loved all types of trains, small model as well as the original historic and contemporary trains. He would wait for hours to watch one go by. He also enjoyed spending time at the All Aboard Diner in Lake City, where the retired crew from PHB would gather and reminisce.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. (Wasileff) "Dori" Diehl, whom he married on December 9, 1967 in Erie; a sister, Janice Glazier (Jim) of Waterford; a nephew, Gregory Glazier (Brenda); and nieces, Julie Glazier and Allison Lakohi (Julie).

There will be no calling hours observed.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020
