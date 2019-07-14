|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father and 'Grandpa' on June 17, 2019 while visiting at his daughter's Las Vegas home. He was 93.
He will be dearly missed by sons Chess (Kathy) Madison, Wis.; Clay Raleigh, N.C.; Seth (Marla), Brett (Pam), Gregg (Lori) all of Saskatoon, Sask; Chuck (Mary) Spartanburg, S.C.; daughter, Corinne Mewhirter (Roger) Las Vegas, Nev.; brother Tom (Marge) Valencia, Pa.; sisters Martha Crump (Phil) Kansas City, Mo., and Kathy (Al) Hodgdon Reston, Va.; and 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., December 13, 1925 the eldest of six siblings, he enlisted in the Navy on June 17, 1944. Following the War, he returned to marry his high school sweetheart, Lulu Werner, in Mars, Pa. After eight years of college financed by the GI bill and help from his dairy farmer father-in-law, he started a "James Herriot type" veterinary practice in Albion, Pa. His thirst for knowledge unquenched, he eventually returned to the University of Pennsylvania for a graduate degree. This opened doors that kept his expanding family on the move for the next 28 years, as academic appointments at Penn State University, Iowa State University, University of Saskatchewan and finally as Associate Dean at North Carolina State University Veterinary College left progeny planted across the continent. His kindness, warmth and wisdom is remembered by faculty, staff and students at all the institutions where he worked. Coming full circle, Bill and Lu celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the farm where his veterinary practice began. In retirement there, Bill was Treasurer of the Lions Club, official at the Albion Area Fair, volunteered at the food pantry, was a whiz at bridge, planted trees and raised a unique flock of sheep that often had triplets. Like his father, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying many a hunt with his sons, family, and long time close friend Paul Taylor. Exercise was important to him but it had to have a purpose: whether it be walking three miles to work in sub-zero weather, splitting rails for a fence or putting up firewood for the ever burning farm house stove. Bill and Lu enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children across the country as well as many visits with family and lifelong friends who would come great distances to be with them at the farm. It was there that they celebrated their 67th anniversary, before Lu died in 2015. Bill has since enjoyed being close to and living with his three Saskatoon sons and their growing families.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial United Methodist Church, 49 Franklin St., Albion, PA 16401. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to
that church and/or to your local Hospice.
