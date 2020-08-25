William P. Ion, age 65, of Erie, passed away suddenly after health complications on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 31, 1954, son of the late John B. Sr. and Betty (Dunham) Ion.
Bill was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corp., where he boxed lightweight. He retired after 30 years of being a United States Postal Carrier. Bill was in several pool leagues and was an avid golfer and hunter. Amongst everything, Bill's greatest joy was being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed being Santa for 25 years for his grandchildren, SafeNet, area nursing homes, and even leaving packages for children on his postal route who had written letters to Santa. He was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Maryann; four children, Katherine (Gregory) Kifer, Jeremy (Sara) Ion, David (Laura) Schwab, and Amy Schwab; one sister, Mary (Richard) Schultz; two brothers, John B. Ion Jr. and Bradley (Via) Ion; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing and wait times may occur outside. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to benefit veterans. Contributions may be mailed to Liberty House, 1033 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
