Mr. William P. Lyons, Sr., formerly of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Meadville Medical Center.
He was born in Titusville, on February 18, 1949, to the late William and Mary Josephine (Prenatt) Lyons.
He graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1966, then obtained a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Gannon University. His career took him to many places while working on various projects and various industries, including plastics, steel, chemical, and manufacturing.
Hobbies included working on the Oil Creek & Titusville railroad for the first ten years of operation where he helped with various projects, including rewiring the electrical and sound system, renovating rolling stock, and helping to build the open car. Another hobby he was deeply involved in, and very much enjoyed, was Amateur Radio. His callsign was WM3G. He worked closely with the ARES, RACES, and SKYWARN groups and Emergency Management of Erie and Crawford counties. He met many great friends in his years as a HAM operator.
Above all, Bill's faith made the most impact on his life and the life of those around him. He was an integral member of the Latin Mass Community of St. Anthony of Padua, and he considered the community as family. The Latin Mass drew him ever deeper to the heart of Christ and he supported it in any way he could. He was always looking for truth, beauty and goodness in life, and turned to prayer constantly. He often had a set of Rosary beads in his hands. He was very much devoted to his Catholic faith and to Our Lady.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce (Brown) of Meadville, whom he married on February 14, 1999; three sons, William Patrick Lyons, Jr. and wife Angela of Florida, Christopher Michael Lyons and wife Abagail of Erie, and Robert Anthony Lyons and wife Julie of Ohio; a stepdaughter, Lindsey Swift and husband Peter of Pennsylvania; and nine grandchildren.
Friends and family may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St., Titusville, PA 16354, on Wednesday, April 10th from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, April 11th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Requiem High Mass will be held on Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua, 165 Beach Ave., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403, with Father Jamie Power officiating.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Latin Mass Community of St. Anthony of Padua, 165 Beach Ave., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019