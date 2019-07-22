William R. "Bobo" Galla Jr. age 78, of Erie, passed away on July 19th, 2019 after a brief illness.



He was born in Erie on August 23rd,1940 a son of the late William Sr. and Jane Galla.



William spent most of his life in Sales and Management at James H. Cross Company. He retired after 42 years as Vice President. He was a parishioner at St. George Catholic Church.



William is survived by a daughter, Amy and five sons: Richard (Ann), Ronald (Tanya), Randy (Michelle), William III (Jennifer), and Brian (Kazumi). He also has a surviving sister, Michele Bailey (Greg), and 16 grandchildren along with one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.



William was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia of 49 years. Son Robert, Sister Shirley and Brother James.



Friends may call on Tuesday, July 23rd at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc, 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, Pa 16502 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited to a service there on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m.. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com



Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019