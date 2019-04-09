|
|
William R. Dougherty, age 67, of McKean, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on September 20, 1951, a son of the Marilyn A. Stanton Dougherty and the late John M. "Harry" Dougherty Sr.
Bill was a 1969 graduate of Cathedral Prep, where he was a member of wrestling team and went on to attend Penn State Behrend. He worked for Penelec for 42 years, retiring in 2014 and was a member and shop steward of the IBEW Local 459. Bill was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church. He loved many sports including, golf, flag football, softball, basketball, swimming, and skiing. Bill was a rodeo bull and bareback rider. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, horseback riding, and loved his Harley. Bill cherished the time he spent traveling the world, riding his Harley and enjoying life with his dearest friend, Pauline, during his retirement. Above all, Bill loved his family and friends dearly.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Kreidinger Dougherty.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Amy Dougherty of Raleigh, N.C.; his three sons, Brian Dougherty and his wife Marlo, David Dougherty both of Erie, and Ethan Dougherty of McKean; his grandson, Liam Dougherty; his two sisters, Mary Kilhof (Joseph) of Fombell, Pa., and Linda Greiner (George) of McKean; his seven brothers, John M. Dougherty, Jr. (Joanna) of Murrysville, Pa., Michael Dougherty (Karen), Louis Dougherty (Chris), Timothy Dougherty (Pam) all of McKean, Dr. Joseph Dougherty, (Natalie) of Wheeling, W.Va., Patrick Dougherty (Stephanie), and Thomas Dougherty (Wronetta), both of McKean; and his beloved friend and companion Pauline Osmer; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504, on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to a Funeral Mass the following morning at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family, in Calvary Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen - 218 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503, the Erie City Mission - 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501, or to The Sister Mary Pascal Gray, SSJ Food Pantry - Saint Patrick Parish 130 E. 4th St., Erie, PA 16507. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 9, 2019