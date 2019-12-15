|
William "Bill" Ranowiecki, 66 of Erie, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Erie on July 10, 1953 to the late Edward and Frances (Stopera) Ranowiecki.
Bill was a welder at all the big shops in Erie, retiring from General Electric. He enjoyed building models, aircraft in particular, and loved working in his yard. He also enjoyed wandering through cemeteries with his wife taking pictures of graves for findagrave.com.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bunny Averill, his daughter, Victoria Ranowiecki, his son Edward Ranowiecki of Erie, step-son Michael Markham of Virginia, and brothers Gerald Ranowiecki (Amy) of Erie and Edward Ranowiecki (Pam) of Virginia.
Private burial will follow at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Family Hospice Northwest, 3124 Wilmington Road, #305, New Castle, Pa., 16105.
Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506 in charge of arrangements.
