|
|
William Robert "Bill" Powell, 79, of Lake City, and the unofficial "Mayor" of Martin Avenue, SLOW DOWN, passed away peacefully, at his home, Saturday evening, July 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 19, 1939 in Conneaut, Ohio, the son of the late Jonie H. and Gertrude I. (Roberts) Powell.
Bill graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1958 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served with the SeaBee's, his last duty assignment was at the U.S. Naval Station, Argentia, Newfoundland. He was honorably discharged from the military and returned home, where he began working at Zurn Industries in the foundry and later in inspection. In the fall of 1972, he began working for Copes-Vulcan and retired after 30 years in 2002.
Bill was a lifelong member of the Girard United Methodist Church, a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, where he was Past Commander, Sergeant of Arms and member of the Girard American Legion Park Committee and Building Association Board of Directors, and also a 16 year member of A.F. Dobler Hose Company, Girard.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife, Patricia L. (Fileger) Powell, whom he married on November 18, 1961; three daughters, Kimberly A. King (Bob Borland), Susan A. Glass (Tim) and Dawn M. Machinski (Scot); granddaughters, Callie L. Bax (Jason) and Emily A. Tomko (Dan Smith); grandsons, Daniel A. King (Sierra Schoullis), Joshua A. Tomko, Zachary M. Tomko, and Jacob P. Machinski (Marissa Mechling); great-grandchildren, Gunner R. Bax, Gage R. Bax, Olivia G. Bax, Taylor L. King, and Allison T. Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tim Tomko; and his sister, Wilma Sedler.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Andrew Verner, Pastor of the Girard United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery, with full military honors.
Memorials are suggested to the Girard United Methodist Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 29, 2019