Born William Roy Greishaw on June 16, 1945, he lived a life of regret and died Erik William Dansk on September 17, 2020.He is survived by a daughter, Katrina Minton of Union City; a son, Kurt Dansk of Youngsville; two granddaughters, Alexandria Minton and Amiera Dansk; and his former wife, Judy Lindholm of Corry.Per his wishes there will be no services.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Erik's memory to Hope Rescue, c/o Critter Camp and Cuts, 32708 Forest Home Road, Union City, Pennsylvania 16438 www.hope-rescue.org