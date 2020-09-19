1/
William Roy Greishaw
1945 - 2020
Born William Roy Greishaw on June 16, 1945, he lived a life of regret and died Erik William Dansk on September 17, 2020.

He is survived by a daughter, Katrina Minton of Union City; a son, Kurt Dansk of Youngsville; two granddaughters, Alexandria Minton and Amiera Dansk; and his former wife, Judy Lindholm of Corry.

Per his wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Erik's memory to Hope Rescue, c/o Critter Camp and Cuts, 32708 Forest Home Road, Union City, Pennsylvania 16438 www.hope-rescue.org" target="_blank">(www.hope-rescue.org).

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
