William S. Beveridge, IV, 66, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a Herculean effort to beat multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that is treatable but not yet curable.
After his diagnosis, Bill was an inspiration to those around him. He fought an unbeatable battle and has left a legacy of strength, courage, humor and faith to those he left behind.
He was born in Erie, on November 16, 1952, a son of the late William S. Beveridge, Jr. and Elaine Dudenhoeffer Beveridge.
Bill was a 1970 graduate of Academy High School and worked as a line locator with National Fuel for 35 years before retiring in 2008. He was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, the Siebenbuerger, Sunflower, and Zukor Clubs, the American Legion Post 571, and . Bill played hockey, softball while employed at National Fuel, and ran nine marathons. He was a fan of sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings, and enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, reading, baking, cooking, traveling, wine-making, and bowling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Karen Fried.
Survivors include his wife, Ginger Struchen Beveridge; his three children, Jonathan Beveridge of Memphis, Tenn., Maggie Beveridge of Erie, and Tory Shatto (Leah Cook), of Erie; one grandson, Dylan Beveridge; one brother, David Beveridge (Beth), of Anchorage, Alaska; two sisters, Karen Rebar (Bob), of Oxford, Pa. and Kathy Mizak (Kevin), of Russell, Pa.; one sister-in-law, Beverly Ritson of Erie; one brother-in-law, Chip Fried of Erie; one uncle, Wilbert "Dude" Dudenhoeffer of North East; one aunt, Ann Watson of Erie; and many nieces and nephews. He was a beloved, great-uncle to Koarra, Karter, and Kayden.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and on Thursday at Lakewood United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , c/o Team Hope, 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2019