William S. "Bill" Barto, age 66, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital following recent surgery.
He was born in Erie on April 12, 1953 a son of the late Joseph and Helen Bartko Barto.
Bill graduated from Fairview High School in 1971, worked many years at Ryder Truck Rental as a mechanic and then becoming supervisor. Following that, he worked for First Student Busing as a supervisor. He would often help set up busing for various school districts coming on board with First Student.
Bill was an accomplished mechanic, he enjoyed building street race cars and pulling trucks for entering into the local fairs "truck pulls". He was a very devoted and loving husband, father, but especially grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. Clinger Barto; two daughters: Stephanie A. Barto of Fairview, and Theresa Weaver and her husband Samuel, of Gainesville, Va.; a son William Barto of Lake City; two grandsons: Samuel Weaver and Luka Barto. He is further survived by two brothers: Joe Barto and his wife Darlene and Charles Barto and his wife Anita, both of Girard; a sister Jean Craft and her husband Gaylon, of New York, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Autism Society Northwestern, PA, 1062 Brown Ave. Suite 200B, Erie, PA 16502. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019