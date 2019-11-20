Home

Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
62 S. Main Street
Union City, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
62 S. Main Street
Union City, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Cooley United Methodist Church
32732 Teepleville Road
Centerville, PA
View Map
Resources
William S. Donor


1931 - 2019
William S. Donor Obituary
William S. Donor, 87, of Union City, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born on December 26, 1931 in Meadville a son of Ward and Wahnette Donor. He married Betty Barnes on April 24, 1954 at Saint Teresa Catholic Church in Union City. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2015.

He was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and was employed as a manager for Agway and Erie Crawford Co-Op.

William was a life long member of Little Cooley United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

William is survived by a daughter, Julie Holton and her husband Jeff of Titusville, Fla.; two sons, Jeffrey Donor and his wife Colleen of Wattsburg and Bradley Donor and his wife Jeanine of Union City; grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, and Jarred Holton, Wendy Burbules and Melissa, Jeffrey, Megan, and Jenna Donor.

In addition to his wife, Betty; he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory Donor; a daughter, Natalie Donor; and a sister, Esther Smith.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, November 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Little Cooley United Methodist Church, 32732 Teepleville Road, Centerville, with Pastor Denny R. Belknap, officiating.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on William's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 20, 2019
