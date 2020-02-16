|
Scott, age 53, died suddenly, at home, on February 4, 2020, in Conneaut, Ohio.
He was born on September 26, 1966, in Erie, Pa. He was the son of Carolyn Irene Kuhn, of Girard.
He was preceded in death by his father Duane Chase and the mother of his children Tonya Nye.
Scott will be greatly missed by his surviving family, his daughter Amanda Marie (Potts) Busi and her husband Richard Busi and two grandchildren Lilliana Marie Busi and Logan William Busi, all from Girard, and son Corey Adam Potts of Ohio, Scott's sister Susan Diane Potts, of Girard, and brother Stephen Wayne Chase, of Girard, and his aunts and uncles, and number cousins.
He attended General McLane High School.
Scott worked in construction and roofing for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, boating on Lake Erie, and camping in Canada. Scott enjoyed socializing and being with his friends. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 151 and the Moose Lodge Loyal Order.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020