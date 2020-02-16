Home

POWERED BY

William Scott Potts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Scott Potts Obituary
Scott, age 53, died suddenly, at home, on February 4, 2020, in Conneaut, Ohio.

He was born on September 26, 1966, in Erie, Pa. He was the son of Carolyn Irene Kuhn, of Girard.

He was preceded in death by his father Duane Chase and the mother of his children Tonya Nye.

Scott will be greatly missed by his surviving family, his daughter Amanda Marie (Potts) Busi and her husband Richard Busi and two grandchildren Lilliana Marie Busi and Logan William Busi, all from Girard, and son Corey Adam Potts of Ohio, Scott's sister Susan Diane Potts, of Girard, and brother Stephen Wayne Chase, of Girard, and his aunts and uncles, and number cousins.

He attended General McLane High School.

Scott worked in construction and roofing for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, boating on Lake Erie, and camping in Canada. Scott enjoyed socializing and being with his friends. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 151 and the Moose Lodge Loyal Order.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -