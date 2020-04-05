|
William Suscheck, 92 of Girard, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community in Conneautville.
He was born in Albion, a son of the late Metro and Mary (Chaban) Suscheck.
William graduated from Albion High School and was then inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a statistician. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he began working at Hopkins Manufacturing in Lake City, and also Parker-White Metal, now PHB, and most recently for the Bessemer-Lake Erie Railroad as a car inspector, at the Conneaut and Greenville yards.
He loved gardening at home, truly loved working outside, bird watching and gathering chestnuts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Fiala) Suscheck, a sister, Kate Ryan and brothers, Harry Suscheck and Andrew Suscheck.
Bill will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his son, Terry (Kirsten) Suscheck; daughter, Sherri Lynn (William) Spencer; three sisters, Alice Suscheck, Margaret Suscheck and Ann Stickner; brother, John (Ann) Suscheck; granddaughters, Jessica L. Hall (Clint) and Linda M. Courtney; one great- grandson, Aziz, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately by the family.
Burial will be at Girard Cemetery.
Bill's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Rolling Fields for their compassionate and constant care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tamarack Wildlife Rehab Center, 21601 Stull Rd., Saegertown, PA 16433 or to Rolling Fields Eldercare Community, 9108 State Hwy. 198, Conneautville, PA 16406 , C/O Memory Keepers.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020