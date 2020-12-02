William Thomas "Bill" Lynch, age 62 of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
He was born in Erie on February 6, 1958, a son of the late Clement and Lillian (Grygier) Lynch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Dave Lynch.
He was the President of Erie Industrial Trucks and was a member of the Kahkwa Club and the Erie Chamber of Commerce. Bill was a friend to everyone he met. He loved with his whole heart and was the most selfless person. He spent all of his time with his family, who he cherished more than anything. He loved to golf, play blackjack, and "putz around the house". He loved to play basketball and cheer on the Cleveland Browns every year, just to be let down. He loved his Erie community and raised his family here. He was the most incredible father and raised his children with unconditional love. Bill never knew a stranger because he treated everyone as a friend. He was kind, gentle, and deserved so much more. Bill lived his life to the fullest. He was a husband, dad, brother, and everyone's best friend. He will be unbelievably missed every single day.
Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Irma (Kelvington) Lynch and their three children, Lindsey, Matthew and Jeremy Lynch, his son-in-law Nick Kerner, one sister, Diane Lynch and one brother, Tim Lynch.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W 10th St., Erie, PA 16501. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. All CDC Covid-19 guidelines must be followed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Bill & Lindsey Lynch Teaching Fund online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bill-amp-lindsey-lynchs-teaching-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
