William Victor Giacomelli, age 73, of Ada, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1946, in Erie, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Louise Camino Giacomelli; brother, Ronald Giacomelli; sister, Janet Giacomelli; parents-in-law, Walter and Eleanor Sulecki Baginski; sister-in-law, Alexandra Baginski; and family dog, Riley.
William is survived by his wife, Alice C. Giacomelli; children, Douglas (Lisa) Giacomelli and Jennifer Giacomelli; brother, Robert (Gail) Giacomelli; sister, Carol Eck; grandchildren, Connor Giacomelli and Solair DiDomenico; sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Robert) Dunsmore, Geraldine Giacomelli; son-in-law, Robert DiDomenico; and family cat, Diego.
He was a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army and received a bachelor's degree in business from Gannon University in 1968. William was a retired motorsports industry veteran, auto enthusiast and woodworker. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and St. Roberts of Newminster Parish. He was an avid golfer and member of St. Roberts and Friday Night Forty Men's Leagues.
The Giacomelli family will hold services at St. Roberts of Newminster on Saturday, August 1st at 11:00. The funeral may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=na1gF-8VV4Y&feature=youtu.be
. Memorial contributions may be made to Metro Health Cancer Center, 5950 Metro Way, Wyoming, MI 49519, Catholic Charities of West Michigan, www.ccwestmi.org/get-involved/donate/
, or Knights of Columbus Council 4362, c/o Ron Pelka, 3043 Paris Park SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512.
