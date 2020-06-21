William Vincent "Bill" Driscoll, age 59, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
He was born in Erie on February 24, 1961, a son of Lucretia Darkus Sprake of San Antonio, Texas and the late Joseph Richard Driscoll.
Bill graduated from Girard High School in 1979.
Over the years, he worked various jobs around the Erie, Pa., and San Antonio, Texas area.
In Erie, he worked for Jim Brozell for over 15 years and ISI Laser Creations in Platea and also worked for the Department of Defense in San Antonio.
He enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was passionate about these and would share his knowledge with others. Bill collected coins and any interesting items he could find.
Bill had a big heart and was kind to the people close to him; he had a lot of friends who cared about him. He fought a good fight!!
He was grateful for special friends, Leonard Hawk and his wife Jessica of Girard and Roy St. George and his wife Stacy of Lake City.
In addition to his mother Lucretia, he is survived by Joe Driscoll's wife, Linda Driscoll of Girard; his daughter, Victoria Lynn Driscoll; his siblings, Wendy DeArment and her husband, Rich of Girard, Brenda Nakoski and her husband Dan of Cibolo, Texas, Kathryn Wehner and her husband, Rick, and Brian Driscoll, all of San Antonio Texas. He is further survived by his special friend, CeCe Snyder and her caring mother, Anita Snyder of Millcreek; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and three nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East on Tuesday June 23rd from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 pm..
The family would like to thank the caregivers from the UPMC Family hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East on Tuesday June 23rd from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 pm..
The family would like to thank the caregivers from the UPMC Family hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.