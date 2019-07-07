|
|
William W. "Bill" Aulenbacher, Jr., age 46, of North East, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on September 5, 1972 in Erie, Pa. to William and Janet (Otto) Aulenbacher, Sr. of North East.
A lifelong North East resident, Bill graduated St. Gregory School in 1987, North East High School in 1991, and the Erie Institute of Technology. He was currently employed by Better Baked Foods in the maintenance department for over 25 years. Bill was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church where he was a 4th Degree Knight and charter member of the St. Gregory's Knights of Columbus Council 4262. Throughout Bill's life, he was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and he carried that into adulthood. Bill formerly served as Cub Master for Pack 82 in North East and Assistant Scout Master for Troop 57 in North East. He loved spending time with his family and camping.
Bill is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marlene (Gilbertson); a son, Alex; a step-daughter, Jill Kimball (Casey) of North East; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Cote (Bernard) of Erie; brother, Joseph Aulenbacher (Carrie) of Harborcreek; sisters, Denise Batts (William) of Rochester and Sarah Husvar (Joshua) of Houston; sister-in-laws, Joni Mandus of Pittsburgh, Kathy Koszewski (Bill) of North East, and a brother-in-law, Donny Gilbertson of North East; nine nephews, six nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Bill's generous personality will go on as an organ donor.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Knights of Columbus Council 4262 will hold a rosary service on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 57, 30 North Lake Street, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019