|
|
Kane
William W. Hill, 75, died Saturday, at his home.
In addition to his wife Diane and daughter Lori Hill, he is survived by a granddaughter Hannah, a sister Suzanne (Jack) Vrenna of South Ripley, N.Y., three brothers Robert (Ruth) Hill of Corry, Roger (Georgia) Hill of Harborcreek Township, and Michael Hill of Harborcreek Township, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Lorraine Hill, a son William "BJ" Hill, and a brother Joseph Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc., 151 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences can be expressed and a full obituary read at www.cummingsfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 24, 2020