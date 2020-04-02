|
William W. Rose ("Bill"), age 86, of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home.
He was born in Irwin, Pennsylvania, on March 23, 1934, son of the late William and Margaret Gross Rose.
He was raised by his Grandma and Grandpa Mary Ann and John Rose.
William graduated from Fairview High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army from 1956-1957.
He was employed with Carpenters Local 81 for 35 years until his retirement in 1996.
William was a founding member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, a member of the National Wildlife Turkey Association and was on the Vestry at St. Stephen's for four terms and a member of Koinonia Erie County. William was an outdoorsman and avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, and his in-laws, Peter and Mary Licsko, he was preceded in death by his two sons, William S. Rose and Peter L. Rose, and brother-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Betty Rose, Alice Felege, and John Licsko.
William is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Anna May Licsko Rose and his daughter, Jennifer Ann Rose Harper and her husband Greg of Missoula, Montana, two grandsons, Joshua and Zachary Harper, and a brother, Donald Rose and his wife Judy of Spartansburg, Pa. He is further survived by sisters and brothers-in-laws: Florence Zunt (Robert), Peter Licsko (Bonnie), and Francis Licsko (Joyce), sister-in-law Patricia Licsko, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A special "thanks" goes to his nieces Peggy Allin and Lisa Rose for all of their help and support.
Due to Covid19 regulations, a memorial service will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church at a later date and will be announced by Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
For those who would like to watch the family service virtually, which will take place on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST, please click this link to view. https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc/.
Interment will be at Girard Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1070 Dutch Rd., Fairview, PA 16415.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2020