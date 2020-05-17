|
|
William W. Rose (Bill), age 86, of Fairview, passed away, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home.
He was born in Irwin, Pennsylvania, on March 23, 1934, son of the late William and Margaret Gross Rose. He was raised by his Grandma & Grandpa Mary Ann & John Rose.
William graduated from Fairview High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army from 1956-1957
He was employed with Carpenters Local 81 for 35 years until his retirement in 1996.
William was a founding member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, a member of the National Wildlife Turkey Association and was on the Vestry at St. Stephen's for four terms and a member of Koinonia Erie County. William was an outdoorsman and avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, and his in-laws, Peter and Mary Licsko he was preceded in death by his two sons, William S. Rose and Peter L. Rose, brothers- and sisters-in-law, Betty Rose, Alice Felege, and John Licsko.
William is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Anna May Licsko Rose and his daughter, Jennifer Ann Rose Harper and her husband Greg of Missoula, Montana; two grandsons, Joshua and Zachary Harper; and a brother, Donald Rose and his wife Judy of Spartansburg, Pa. He is further survived by sister- and brothers-in-law: Florence Zunt (Robert), Peter Licsko (Bonnie), Francis Licsko (Joyce), sister-in-law Patricia Licsko as well as several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his nieces Peggy Allin and Lisa Rose for all of their help and support.
Friends are invited to a graveside service and full Military Honors on Saturday, May 23rd at the Girard Cemetery, Church St. Girard at 2 p.m., with Rev. Shawn Clerkin officiating. All CDC Guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard.
Memorials can be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1070 Dutch Rd. Fairview, PA 16415.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020