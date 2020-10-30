1/1
William Wayne Rebman
William Wayne Rebman, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born in Erie, on April 30, 1926, a son of the late George Peter and Myrtle Ford Rebman.

William served in the United States Navy and retired from General Electric. Family was very important to him and he dearly loved his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Mary Ann Fisher Rebman, in 2018; four brothers, Robert, Jack, Ralph, and Lawrence Rebman; and five sisters, Anne Allamon, Mabel Hines, Myrtle Musolff, Shirley Fenstermacher, and Marion Smith.

Survivors include his brother, Kenneth Rebman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.

Bill's family would like to thank Phyllis and George, the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor, and the nurses at Lakeland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Uncle Bill.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Because You Care, P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
12:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
