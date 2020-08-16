William "Bill" "Wires" H. Loesch, age 87, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, after an extended illness. He was born on April 1, 1932, in Erie, the son of the late William H. Loesch and Lillian Austin Loesch Spusta.
Bill was a graduate of McDowell High School and served two years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Rowe, (DD564, Fletcher Class Destroyer) as a radio dispatcher. He received the Peace and Stability Award from the Korean people during the Cold War (September 1945-1991).
Bill's first employment was working with his mother, Lillian, at Priscilla Restaurant where she baked pies and he stood on a crate to wash pots and pans. During high school he worked for Algeirs Farm as an equestrian trail leader and cleaning stalls. After serving in the Navy he returned to Millcreek and worked for Harry Bachman Construction as a laborer. He then discovered his passion in law enforcement and began working for the Wesleyville Police Department as a patrolman. He later transferred to the Millcreek Police Department as a patrolman and was promoted and retired as a Detective Sergeant. While working as a detective he worked undercover with the Erie Police Department on their Drug Task Force. He also held two part-time jobs: at the Beachcomber Restaurant as a handy man and for his stepfather at Spusta's Auto Center at 16th and Sassafras Street.
Bill attended Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and assisted in coaching his son's basketball and football teams while attending the parochial school. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police (Millcreek). He enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, waterskiing, bowling, hunting, vegetable gardening, and home improvement.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Ruth J. Iesue Loesch, son William J. Loesch, his maternal grandparents Roy and Ethel Austin, and brother-in-law Peter Komorek.
He is survived by his daughter Michele C. Boutelle (Donald) of Sheffield, Pa., three grandchildren Lydia R. Boutelle of Sheffield, Jason Boutelle (Tricia) of Addison, N.Y., and Jeanette Boutelle-Blood (Ben) of Jamestown, N.Y., three great-grandchildren Taylor, Paige, and Karlee Boutelle (children of Jason and Tricia), sister Georgia Spusta-Komorek of Erie, brother David Spusta (Barbara) of Erie, nieces Julie Komorek and Kimberly Spusta, and nephews Kevin, David, Craig Komorek, and Patrick Spusta.
Friends are invited to a Memorial and Committal Prayer Service at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum's Chapel, 3325 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Priscaro officiating. A full military service will follow. All Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. The Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., is handling all arrangements.
