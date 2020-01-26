Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Torres-Sherrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Dean Torres-Sherrod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Dean Torres-Sherrod Obituary
Willie Dean Torres-Sherrod, precious son of Carly Rose Torres-Grunzel and Lonnie Askia Sherrod on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Magee Women's Center of UPMC Hamot Hospital. Although not yet born, he was a beloved member of his family.

Besides his parents, Willie Dean is loved by his sister, Maryonna Torres; grandparents, Timothy Torres (Jennifer), Robin Torres, Trelane and Lonnie Sherrod; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Willie Dean is now in heaven where he can be held, cuddled and loved by God, but he will live on in his family's hearts forever.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 1 until the time of the Memorial Service there at 3 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -