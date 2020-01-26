|
|
Willie Dean Torres-Sherrod, precious son of Carly Rose Torres-Grunzel and Lonnie Askia Sherrod on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Magee Women's Center of UPMC Hamot Hospital. Although not yet born, he was a beloved member of his family.
Besides his parents, Willie Dean is loved by his sister, Maryonna Torres; grandparents, Timothy Torres (Jennifer), Robin Torres, Trelane and Lonnie Sherrod; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Willie Dean is now in heaven where he can be held, cuddled and loved by God, but he will live on in his family's hearts forever.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 1 until the time of the Memorial Service there at 3 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020