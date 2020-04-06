|
Deacon Willie Dixon, age 78 of Erie, Pa. transitioned from this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after fighting a brief illness at UPMC Hamot. Deacon Willie was born on January 26, 1942 to the late Sherman and Sally Gillium Dixon.
Deacon Willie graduated from Roosevelt Jr. High School then moved to Erie, Pa. in 1964 from Gitano, Miss. He was employed at Fairview Casting Co. for 25 years, retiring from Erie Bronze and Aluminum after 18 years of service.
Deacon Willie accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful, committed member of the Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years, serving as Co-Chairman of the Deacon Board and Sunday School teacher.
Deacon Willie was well known and respected by everyone who knew him and everyone he met, and he loved giving Godly wisdom and guidance.
His passion was fishing, and when he wasn't fishing, he would be gardening and landscaping. Since losing his sight, he loved listening to sermons and music on his Alexa and listening to Judge Judy.
Besides his parents, Deacon Willie was preceded in death by his brothers, J.D., Jesse, Sherman (Bo), Walter and Eddie Dixon; and sisters, Mary Lee Keys, Mary Lou Martin and Mary Alice Arrington.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 54 years, Minister Betty Dixon; daughters, Barbara Allen (James), Modestine Jada (Clement), Markina Abo-Zebiba (Haider), one son, Willie LaVaughn Dixon, 16 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two sisters, Josephine Robinson of Laurel Miss., and Jennie Moffett of Taylorsville, Miss., and sister-in-laws, Myrtis Dixon and Inas Dixon of Erie, Pa. He is further survived by two godchildren, Latiff Foster and Kristian Pierce, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours are private. Interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 6, 2020