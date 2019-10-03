|
Willie received his wings on Friday, September 27th, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Elmwood Gardens Retirement home. He was born on July 13th, 1953, in Melvin, Choctaw, Alabama to the late Carl Sr. and Crostella Kirksey-Pearson-Williamson.
He joined the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Melvin, Ala. at an early age and has been a witness for Jesus ever since. He graduated in 1972 from Southern Choctaw High school, Silas, Ala., and since that time, has been a lifelong residence of Erie, Pa.
He worked and retired from ZURN industry as a certified welder, where he received many certificates and awards for outstanding service. He enjoyed working on cars and cutting lawns. He calls himself "a lawn beautification-ness." During this time, he met and married JoAnne Simpson and they had two children. Later, he joined Nancy Allen and they raised four sons and two grandchildren.
Willie loved his blended family and he brought many smiles to friends and neighbors. He and his dog Nitro could radiate a room with joy and excitement. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his life partner, Nancy Allen; three brothers, Carl Williamson Jr., Slater Williamson, and Earnest Pearson; and seven sisters, Alonia W. Kirk, Beatrice W. Eason, Lillie W. Barnes, Bernice W. Miles, Carrie W. Moffett, Evelyn P. Swason, and Claudia W. Davis.
Surviving to cherish his memories daughter, Windy W. DeLoin; son, Willie (Rooben)Williamson Jr., both of Erie, Pa.; stepsons, Bradley Allen, Brian Allen, Brandon Allen and Brent Allen, all of Erie, Pa.; two sisters, Mary Catherine W. Gardner, of Nashville, Tenn. and Gloria W. Sprowls-Adams, of Richmond, Va.; two brothers, Charles Williamsons, of Chicago, Ill., and Johnny Williamson Pearson, of Atlanta, Ga.; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews from far and wide. In addition, he leaves a good friend and caretaker. Mary Jane Vogel (sister-n-law); and his loyal and faithful dog "Nitro."
Family and friends are invited to Willie's visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504, with Rev. Lamont A. Higginbottom, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019