Willie Howard Jordan, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Willie was born in Erie, on December 10, 1951, to the late Willie Porter and Sarah L. Gore.
He attended Academy High School before beginning to work a career in manufacturing with Erie Casting. He also worked at Bonded Services and Erie Fencing. In the summers, he lifeguarded at the Rodger Young Swimming Pool. Willie was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a member of Abundant Life Ministries.
He is survived by his children, Sonya Carr, of Atlanta, Ga., Malik Martin, of Erie, Deirdra Carr, of Erie, Ahmal Jamal Martin (Chanel), of Philadelphia, and Shandra Monique Roberts, Willie Jordan, Martezz Jordan and Trevon Jordan, all of Erie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Willie is further survived by his siblings, Sandra Heidelberg, Jennifer Hall (Robison), Jimmy Jordan (Toni), Donald Brown (Sylvia) and Irma Mitchell, all of Erie, Cora Bolger (Martin), of North Carolina, and Bridget Cotton, of Austin, Texas; two aunts, and Annie K. Darty Heidelberg, of Mississippi; in addition to grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Jordan; and a brother, Johnny R. Jordan.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Burton Funeral Home in the care of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2019