Willie Joe Arrington, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Erie on October 20, 1955 to the late Lee and Rachel (Graves) Arrington.
Willie enjoyed playing chess, was a great poker player, enjoyed exercising, walking, riding his bike, martial arts and being outdoors. He was a social person and enjoyed spending time with his family and attending Shiloh Baptist Church. Back in his younger days, he worked on the railroad with Conrail.
In addition to his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Arrington, sister-in-law Stacy Pennamon, and brother Johnny Arrington.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Antonio Copeland, daughters Tabitha Crosby and Theresa Copeland, brothers Robert Arrington (Thelma) and Michael Arrington, sisters Ann Flowers (Nelson), Joyce Arrington and Toni Arrington (Brian), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was born in Erie on October 20, 1955 to the late Lee and Rachel (Graves) Arrington.
Willie enjoyed playing chess, was a great poker player, enjoyed exercising, walking, riding his bike, martial arts and being outdoors. He was a social person and enjoyed spending time with his family and attending Shiloh Baptist Church. Back in his younger days, he worked on the railroad with Conrail.
In addition to his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Arrington, sister-in-law Stacy Pennamon, and brother Johnny Arrington.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Antonio Copeland, daughters Tabitha Crosby and Theresa Copeland, brothers Robert Arrington (Thelma) and Michael Arrington, sisters Ann Flowers (Nelson), Joyce Arrington and Toni Arrington (Brian), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.