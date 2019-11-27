Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
901 East 5th St.
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
901 East 5th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Whren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lee Whren


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Lee Whren, 86, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 11, 1933, in St. Matthews, South Carolina, to the late Hattie Whren and his stepfather, George Nordike.

Willie relocated to Erie at an early age. He worked at Coyne Industrial Laundry and retired after forty years of service.

Willie enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Willie loved to watch his Westerns and soap operas, going to the casino, and being with his close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Wright.

He leaves the memories of his legacy to his devoted wife of fifty-nine years, Thelma Thompson Whren; two sons, William Whren of New Castle, Pa., and Michael Whren, Princeton, Texas; one daughter, Sharon Newell, Erie, Pa.; two aunts, Essie Whren, Rochester, N.Y., and Alice Robinson, Erie, Pa.; one uncle, Rev. Amos Goodwine Sr. Emeritus, Erie, Pa.; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three nephews whom he helped raise, Randy, Scott, and Javon Martin; and a host of cousins, family members, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 East 5th St., on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Minister Denise Wittacker eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -