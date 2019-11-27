|
|
Willie Lee Whren, 86, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 11, 1933, in St. Matthews, South Carolina, to the late Hattie Whren and his stepfather, George Nordike.
Willie relocated to Erie at an early age. He worked at Coyne Industrial Laundry and retired after forty years of service.
Willie enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Willie loved to watch his Westerns and soap operas, going to the casino, and being with his close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Wright.
He leaves the memories of his legacy to his devoted wife of fifty-nine years, Thelma Thompson Whren; two sons, William Whren of New Castle, Pa., and Michael Whren, Princeton, Texas; one daughter, Sharon Newell, Erie, Pa.; two aunts, Essie Whren, Rochester, N.Y., and Alice Robinson, Erie, Pa.; one uncle, Rev. Amos Goodwine Sr. Emeritus, Erie, Pa.; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three nephews whom he helped raise, Randy, Scott, and Javon Martin; and a host of cousins, family members, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 East 5th St., on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Minister Denise Wittacker eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019