Willis G. Bax, 89, of Fairview, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Girard on January 1, 1930, a son of the late George W. and Ruth Irene Walts Bax.
Willis graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1948 and worked at the Girard Model Works. While attending high school, he enlisted in the US Naval Reserves. During the Korean Conflict he was called into active duty with the US Navy where he was stationed in Bainbridge, Md. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he returned home and was accepted into General Electric's Apprentice Program, graduating in 1956. He was employed with General Electric as a manager, retiring in 1990. He thoroughly enjoyed his near-30 years of retirement.
Willis was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Millcreek and frequently attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church; the Girard American Legion Post #494 and the Lake Erie Lodge, F&AM #347 Girard, Valley of Erie and a 50-year member of the Oriental Band of Zem Zem Shrine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Esther Gustafson Bax, and a daughter, Diane Gomez Bax.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Gary D. Bax and Susan L. Bax of Millcreek; three grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Fratalia of Liverpool, England and her husband Dr. Yesid Bayona, Melissa Gomez Bax and Mark Gomez Bax of Valencia, Spain; a great-granddaughter, April Fratalia Bayona; a son-in-law Alfredo Gomez Cardona; a brother Gregory Bax; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Samantha Pfalzgraf officiating. A Masonic Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1645 West Eighth Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 7, 2019