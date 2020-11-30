"Well done, good and faithful servant!" -Matthew 25:21
Willis G. Jeffreys passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on September 5, 1934 in McKeesport, Pa., son of Lee and Rebecca Jeffreys.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jerilyn, and his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth (Sis). Willis and Sis were high school sweethearts and King and Queen of their high school prom. Their love and marriage continued for 63 years.
Willis is survived by his twin brother, Bill, sisters Audrey and Phyllis, and many nieces and nephews. Among his greatest accomplishments are his seven children: Kim (Krista) Jeffreys, Marsha (Ted) Rogers, Kenny (Sue) Jeffreys, Margie (Bob) Seibel, Michelle (Ron) Coleman, Melinda (Louie) Nichilo, and Mary Beth (Rick) Hiegel. According to his wishes, "Pappy" wanted all of his 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren recognized. His love will carry on through his grandchildren; Kevin, Karen, Jeremy, Jesse, Allison, Colleen, Robbie, Erin, Kyle, Dana, Jeff, Katie, Kara, Dustin, Ryan, Rachael, Sara, Corey, and Jaynee. His legacy also continues with his great-grandchildren; Evan, Elliot, Aiden, Jackson, Finn, Kate, Tate, Teagan, Case, Liberty, Frances, Isabel, Cora, Nolan, Clara, Henry, Leo, Lucca, Quentin, Mack, Jack, Charlie, Mara, Cooper, Colbie, and friend and neighbor, Niko.
Willis worked as the Facility Manager for Calsicat Corporation for more than 40 years. He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees and enjoyed working with the Tuesday Morning Men's Group. He was a 50-year member of Lawrence Lodge #708 and the Scottish Rite Valley of Erie.
Willis was an avid golfer, Pittsburgh sports fan, and outdoorsman who loved spending time at his hunting camp with his two sons. Fittingly, he passed away on the first day of rifle season, one of his favorite days of the year.
Respectfully, due to current health guidelines, a private family service will be held at Asbury United Methodist. The service will be available to view on the Asbury UMC Erie YouTube page. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date where all family and friends will be welcome.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
A special thank you to Dr. Jan Rothman and to Interim Hospice for the compassionate care of our father and family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 4703 W. Ridge Rd. Erie, PA 16506 or per our family's humor, to the Erie Times-News to cover the cost of this lengthy obituary.
Our Dad taught us to always leave a place better than you found it... and he surely did.
