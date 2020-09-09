1/1
Willis Raymond Ebner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis Raymond Ebner, age 87, of Tionesta, passed away on September 6, 2020, at his home.

Willis was born in Cranesville, Pa., on July 12, 1933. He was the son of the late Charles and Donna Ball Ebner.

Willis was a graduate of Albion Area High School in 1951. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service as a Conservation Technician, retiring in December 1988, after 34 years of service. After retirement, he worked numerous part-time jobs.

Willis married Donna Scott on October 1, 1954 until her death on April 25, 2001. He married Judith C. Ragan on June 1, 2002, she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Steven (Leslie) Ebner of Saratoga, Calif., Janet (Bill) Burchfield of Girard, Pa., and Amy (Mike) LeKites of Lewes, Del., two stepdaughters, Kristen (Mark) Ott of Amissville, Va. and Amy Ragan of Weirton, W.Va., nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Maurice of New Mexico and Charles of Baldwinsville, N.Y., two sisters, June First of Girard, Pa. and Donna (Wally) Grimm of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and also numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dallas, and sister, Ida Mae.

He attended Faith Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd United Methodist. Willis served many years as a lay speaker and served on various committees with the Allegheny Highlands Ministry.

Willis was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed making bird houses and working in his flower and vegetable gardens. He loved walking in the woods communing with nature and his Heavenly Father.

Willis had a tremendous knowledge of plants, trees, and wildlife. Feeding birds in winter and watching hummingbirds' antics in summer gave him great enjoyment.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214, in Willis' name.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goble Funeral Home & Crematory
330 Wood St.
Clarion, PA 16214
(814) 226-7730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goble Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved