Wilma B. Riser, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her residence in North East, Pa. She was born on May 15, 1940, in Mount Pleasant, Pa., a daughter of the late William and Sadie Brown Mowry.
She was a member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in North East, and for many years she was employed at Orton's Fruit Market in North East.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Ronald Donald Riser, two sons, Donald Riser and his wife Jamila of Felton, Del. and Richard Riser and his wife Kathy of Indian Trail, N.C., one daughter, Sue Czerkies and her husband Kenneth of Westfield, N.Y., and one brother, Darrell Mowry and his wife Karen of Latrobe, Pa., She is also survived by five grandchildren, Rob, David, Danielle, Jared and Kristina, one great-grandson, Logan and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by five brothers.
Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel United Methodist Church, 22 E. Division St., North East, Pa. Pastor Kim Hummel and Pastor Barry L. Weyant will co-officiate the service. Private interment will be held in North East Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel United Methodist Church, 22 E. Division St., North East, PA 16428, or to the . To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019